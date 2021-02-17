What you need to know about planting wildflowers in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus) on Swamp Milkweed Wildflower (Asclepias incarnata)

The standard definition for “wildflower” is a type of flowering plant that grows without human intervention. Wildflowers such as daisies, poppies, marigolds, and cornflowers (aka bachelor’s buttons) are considered “common.” These flowers have been around for about 49 million years. As a result, local insect species such as bumblebees evolved alongside these flowers.

The wildflower species you should grow in and around your property are those that are native to your area. First, determine where it is that you’d like to plant your wildflower garden. Then, take note of the microclimates in those areas. This will help determine which seeds are right for your property.

Caring for wildflowers won’t be much of a chore, since they pretty much thrive on neglect. Before you know it, you’ll have a beautiful array of wildflowers. Not to mention attracting an array of hungry pollinators that will help out not only in your garden but nearby agriculture crops that help feed the rest of the world.

Wildflowers to Consider Planting in Your Garden for Pollinators