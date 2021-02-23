Wildeye Helps Open Month-Long Celebration for 1,000 Episodes of Farm City Newsday

Wildeye Farm and Irrigation Monitoring is helping AgNet West celebrate the 1,000th episode of the Farm City Newsday podcast. In our continuing effort to support agriculture, the month-long celebration will include a variety of giveaways. In their appreciation for keeping the agricultural industry informed, Wildeye is partnering with AgNet West and providing a valuable product for the first giveaway.

One of Wildeye’s sensing stations

“We’re really happy to donate to support the 1,000th episode. We’re going to provide one lucky listener one of our dataloggers, a cellular antenna, solar panel to power the unit, the cables, the installation and hookup, as well as access to their data from a soil moisture sensor of their choosing for 12 months basically,” said Daniel Eisenberg, Wildeye General Manager. “So, it’s a pretty nice prize to get somebody started with remote monitoring or expand what they maybe already have on their property.”

The prize will be adapted to the individual winner’s needs and will provide important data on what is happening in the soil. Founded in 2003 and coming to California in 2016, Wildeye has worked with industry members on tens of thousands of monitoring systems. Eisenberg explained that it is critical to adapt to the advances in digital agriculture and stay informed on emerging technologies.

“In these crazy times, radio – and podcasts also – is a bit like monitoring; it’s a bit like our job actually. It’s how you keep track of what’s going on, it’s keeping your ear to the ground on what’s new and that’s exactly what our systems do in the field for farmers,” said Eisenberg. “So, there’s just really a good synergy there.”

Industry members are encouraged to join in the celebration of the 1,000th episode of the Farm City Newsday. Below this post is the Facebook and Twitter posts that producers need to use for entry. All you have to do is tag a friend who is involved in commercial agriculture in the comments and then share/re-tweet the post. A winner will be drawn every Friday through March 19.

Listen to the interview below.

#Milestone Alert! @AgNetWest and @mywildeye is celebrating 1000 episodes of the FCN Podcast. Producers can win a moisture sensor station and service. To enter, tag a friend in commercial ag in the comments and then retweet. Winner chosen Friday afternoon. https://t.co/c6xfjY50Xf pic.twitter.com/ex6yJhPCOy — AgNet West (@AgNetWest) February 22, 2021

