Wild Edible Plants You Can Transform into a Cooking and Baking Flour

The wild plants you can transform into a popular cooking and baking ingredient. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are many wild edible plants that you can make into flour – the ingredient you use to cook and bake with, that is. However, some of these need to be mixed and matched with other grains in order to bind together well.

Go ahead and experiment and see which ones you like best. Acorns, for example. They are edible but need to be leached before you can use them. Chestnuts, too. Which, when made into flour, is sweet and light and incredibly good in cakes. Hazelnuts, Walnuts, Pecan, and Beech Nuts can all be made into flour.

Different grains, such as Curly Dock, Wild Rice, Lambs Quarter, and Wild Rye can all be ground and made into flour. Potatoes and tapioca and other roots can also be transformed into wild flours.

Some people have even used the bark from Pine and Birch trees to grind into a fine powder. Though it’s only recommended that it comes from a recently fallen or cut tree, never a live one.

