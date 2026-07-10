Whole Vine Festival Returns to Fresno State to Celebrate the San Joaquin Valley’s Grape Industry

The San Joaquin Valley is home to one of the world’s most productive agricultural regions, and this fall, that legacy will once again be celebrated as the Whole Vine Festival returns to Fresno State on Saturday, October 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Vickie Goudreau

During a recent interview with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, Whole Vine Festival Founder and Director Vickie Goudreau shared her vision for the festival, its mission to reconnect people with agriculture, and why this unique event has become one of the Central Valley’s premier celebrations of grapes, innovation, and community pride.

Celebrating the Entire Grape Industry

Unlike any other festival in the country, the Whole Vine Festival celebrates the San Joaquin Valley’s unique distinction as the only region in the United States that commercially produces table grapes, raisin grapes, and wine grapes together.

Now entering its fourth year, the festival shines a spotlight on the growers, wineries, raisin producers, researchers, educators, and families who have helped make the Valley one of the world’s agricultural powerhouses.

“Our goal is to celebrate something beautiful that represents the entire San Joaquin Valley,” Goudreau explained. “Agriculture is our number one industry, and grapes perfectly represent our region.”

The festival is also designed to change the narrative surrounding the San Joaquin Valley by encouraging residents to embrace where they live and recognize the tremendous value agriculture brings to their communities.

Inspiring Pride in Agriculture

For Goudreau, the festival is about far more than grapes.

It is about reminding people that generations of farming families have built the San Joaquin Valley into one of the most productive food-producing regions in the world.

She believes residents should take pride in living in an area that feeds millions while embracing the innovation and technological advancements taking place throughout agriculture.

She also hopes the festival creates stronger connections between farmers and the growing number of residents who may have little direct connection to agriculture.

“There are more and more people moving into the Valley who don’t have an agricultural background,” Goudreau said. “We need to help them understand what agriculture means to our region and why it’s so important.”

A Family-Friendly Event for All Ages

Hosted at Fresno State—one of California’s premier agricultural universities—the Whole Vine Festival offers something for everyone.

Admission is completely free, along with free parking and a free Kid Zone, making it an affordable day of family fun.

Festival attractions include:

Live local music

Local artisans

Cultural arts

Agriculture-themed Kid Zone

Food trucks

Wine and beer garden

Fresh table grape and raisin samples

Rosa Brothers’ famous rum raisin ice cream

Oatmeal raisin cookies

A new charcuterie competition

Interactive agricultural education exhibits

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and spend the day enjoying local entertainment while learning about one of California’s signature industries.

Teaching the Next Generation About Agriculture

One of the festival’s biggest priorities is introducing children to agriculture through fun, hands-on experiences.

Activities include planting demonstrations, pollinator education, gardening projects, seed-growing activities, and educational materials from the Master Gardeners program.

Rather than simply telling children to eat healthy foods, Goudreau wants them to experience agriculture in an enjoyable way that builds appreciation for fresh food and the people who grow it.

She also praised farm kids for learning valuable life lessons such as responsibility, patience, and hard work.

Looking ahead, Goudreau hopes to involve more FFA, 4-H, and Young Farmers & Ranchers organizations, believing older students mentoring younger children creates lasting educational experiences.

Showcasing Modern Agricultural Innovation

Another major focus of this year’s festival is demonstrating just how advanced today’s agricultural industry has become.

Visitors will have opportunities to learn about:

Robotics in agriculture

Precision irrigation

Agricultural software

Drone technology

Fertilizer innovations

Precision farming techniques

Goudreau hopes these exhibits will surprise attendees who may not realize how much technology is involved in producing today’s food supply.

“We want to blow people’s minds,” she said. “Agriculture is incredibly forward-thinking.”

Supporting Local Students and Community

The Whole Vine Festival also serves as a showcase for local student talent.

Students from Hoover High School’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Horticulture Program create elaborate grape-themed floral displays for the event, while other CTE students assist with social media promotion.

By involving schools, businesses, artists, and community organizations, organizers hope every resident feels ownership of the festival and pride in the Valley’s agricultural heritage.

Sponsorship and Participation Opportunities

Because admission remains free, community sponsorships are essential to the festival’s success.

Businesses, wineries, agricultural companies, organizations, and innovators are encouraged to become sponsors or exhibitors.

Companies interested in showcasing agricultural technology or supporting specific festival attractions can contact organizers directly through the festival website.

Whole Vine Festival Website: https://thewholevine.com/

Event Information

Whole Vine Festival

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Fresno State (Barstow & Woodrow entrance)

Admission: FREE

Parking: FREE

Kid Zone: FREE

Don’t Miss the Full Interview

Throughout the conversation, Nick Papagni and Vickie Goudreau discussed far more than just an upcoming festival. They explored why agriculture deserves greater recognition, the importance of teaching children where their food comes from, how technology is transforming farming, and why every Central Valley resident should take pride in living in one of America’s most important food-producing regions.

If you care about California agriculture, community pride, education, or simply want to learn more about one of the Valley’s most unique events, be sure to listen to the complete interview between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Vickie Goudreau.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, exhibitor registration, or event updates, visit https://thewholevine.com/.

For interviews, agricultural news, and podcasts featuring the people shaping California agriculture, contact The Ag Meter:

Nick Papagni

Email: nick@agnetmedia.com

Whole Vine Festival Returns to Fresno State to Celebrate the San Joaquin Valley’s Grape Industry