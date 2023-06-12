Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act Moves Out of Committee

A push for whole milk in schools moves forward. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Committee on Education and the Workforce last week voted to advance a bill restoring whole milk in schools. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023 highlights milk’s health benefits and nutrients to young Americans, including better bone health, lower blood pressure, and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease or Type 2 diabetes.

]According to the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans, milk is a source of three out of four under-consumed nutrients – calcium, potassium, and vitamin D. The bill would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.

Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson, a Pennsylvania Republican and Chair of the House Agriculture Committee, says, “For too long, milk has been demonized, depriving a generation of students of 13 essential nutrients that are key to their overall health and academic success.”

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.