Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Bloomberg that the Biden Administration would likely remove some punitive tariffs on Chinese imports. She says there is an ongoing process to try to figure out what America’s best approach to China will be going forward. She says, “I predict there will be some changes. However, they won’t all disappear, and some may continue in the new reality we’re living in.” Last month, U.S. Trade Rep Katherine Tai said the administration will directly engage with China to enforce commitments the Asian nation made in a trade deal with former President Trump. After more than two years since the duties took effect, the U.S. and China are shipping goods to each other at a pace that seems to suggest the drawn-out trade war never happened. Tai recently announced that the USTR will reinstate tariff exclusions for some imports from China after previous exemptions expired, and her office is currently taking exclusion requests.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

White House Likely to Remove Some Tariffs on China