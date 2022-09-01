The next White House hunger, nutrition, and health conference is coming up this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The White House Monday announced the date for its Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The Conference is set for September 28, 2022, in Washington, DC. As the President announced in May, this will be the first Conference of this kind in more than 50 years.

Millions of Americans are afflicted with food insecurity and diet-related diseases—including heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes—which are some of the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. Lack of access to healthy and affordable foods is one of many factors impacting hunger and diet-related diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges further.

The Conference will bring government leaders, academics, and activists together to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases in the U.S. by 2030. The White House will also announce a national strategy at the Conference that identifies actions the government will take to drive transformative change and address the intersections between food, hunger, nutrition, and health.

White House Announces Hunger Conference for September

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.