Wheatgrass, the Nutritional Powerhouse that is Easy to Grow

Wheatgrass has earned a reputation around the world as one of the healthiest foods you can eat. It contains a number of vitamins including Vitamins A, C, and E. It’s also rich in iron and calcium. So it’s a good thing growing wheatgrass is easy, fun, and inexpensive. It’s similar to growing micro greens and a smart option for anyone who doesn’t have, or can’t have, a big garden.

Wheatgrass has long been thought of as a superfood because its packed full of healthy vitamins and minerals. These days, it’s a popular component of juicing and can be added to smoothies, salad dressing, and even made into skincare products.

Wheatgrass seeds aren’t hard to find. Look anywhere that sells seeds for sprouting. Winter wheat seeds are the best, but you can do it with any wheat seed. The whole process from planting seeds in a jar until the first sprouting of little white tails takes less than ten days.

