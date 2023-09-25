Wheat Industry Supports the American Farmers Feed the World Act

Several industry groups have expressed appreciation for the introduction of the American Farmers Feed the World Act. The bill was introduced by U.S. Senators Mike Braun, Jon Tester, Roger Marshall, and Pete Ricketts. It serves as a companion bill to legislation that was introduced earlier in the year in the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill seeks to readdress how the Food for Peace (FPP) program is administered. Several agricultural industry groups have expressed appreciation for the bill’s introduction in the Senate.

“It is exciting to see the Senate join the House in supporting the role of US farmers in the Farm Bill’s international food aid programs,” Director of Trade Policy for U.S. Wheat Associates (USW), Peter Laudeman said in a statement. “The American Farmers Feed the World Act of 2023 offers an important rebalancing to ensure that Food for Peace remains focused on effectively delivering as much American-grown food to as many people in need as possible.

The bill would reserve 50 percent of FFP funds for the purchasing of commodities and shipping them overseas and prohibit the use of food vouchers or cash transfers instead of food. It would also increase the reporting requirements for waivers granted through FFP. USW was joined by the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council, the North American Millers’ Association, and the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) in applauding the bill’s introduction.

“The American Farmers Feed the World Act empowers American wheat farmers to share our harvest and contribute to the global battle against hunger,” stated NAWG President Brent Cheyne. “We’ve observed a shift away from utilizing American commodities in food aid programs over the years, which has resulted in diminished transparency, accountability, and bipartisan backing. As Congress considers reauthorizing the Farm Bill later this year, this legislation provides an opportunity to revitalize the role of American agriculture in addressing global hunger.”

