Wheat Growers List 2023 Farm Bill Priorities

The National Association of Wheat Growers shared their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill. As lawmakers continue putting the next farm bill together, wheat growers will be advocating for these priorities on Capitol Hill.

The priorities include:

Protecting crop insurance to ensure growers have a strong and reliable safety net assists wheat growers when it’s needed during disasters.

They also want to support financial and technical assistance provided through voluntary conservation programs.

The wheat growers want an increase in the reference price for wheat in Title 1 to help cover the cost of production more accurately.

They also favor enhancing USDA’s market access and development programs to enhance trade.

“The farm bill addresses many programs that are critical for wheat growers, and we look forward to actively engaging in the farm bill reauthorization process,” says NAWG President Nicole Berg. “Sharing our priorities is the first step in the reauthorization process.”

The NAFB contributed this story.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.