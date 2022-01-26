WETA Program Application Window Extended to February 3

CDFA’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation extended the application period for a new competitive grant program. An additional two weeks was provided to submit applications for the new Water Efficiency Technical Assistance (WETA) program. The new submission deadline has been extended to Wednesday, February 3.

The WETA grant program is designed to facilitate the provision of technical assistance to agricultural operations for on-farm water and energy use efficiency and nutrient management. Resource conservation districts, non-profit organizations, higher-education institutions, and California and federally-recognized tribes are eligible to receive up to $500,000 through the new program. Supported activities include one-on-one assistance, on-site pump and irrigation system evaluations, and training in irrigation efficiency and nutrient management.

