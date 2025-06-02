California’s Westside farmers are once again caught in a cycle of uncertainty as water allocations remain unpredictable—despite full reservoirs and years of strong snowfall. According to AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, this system continues to punish growers trying to plan ahead for planting season.

Farmer Mike Omari explains that the decision-making window is razor-thin. “We usually get our water allocation announcement the last week of February, but our planting season starts March 1st,” he says. “You’re gambling everything on a number that might change later—but by then, your decisions are already locked in.”

This year’s initial allocation was only 35%, even with a full Lake Orville and favorable snowpack. Although the number was later bumped to 55%, the delay in information makes strategic crop planning almost impossible.

Many growers are left choosing between permanent plantings like almond and pistachio trees—which require year-round water—and riskier row crops like tomatoes, all while paying assessments to belong to water districts with no guarantees.

Papagni highlighted the frustrating irony: “Three straight years of ample rain and snow, and yet 75% of it goes straight to the ocean. Environmental policies are crippling our ability to farm.”

The call is growing louder for reforms that balance environmental priorities with the practical needs of agriculture. Until then, Westside farmers are forced to play a guessing game with their livelihoods on the line.

How Westside Water Allocations Are Leaving Farmers Dry