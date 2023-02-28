Western Water Supply Issues to be Addressed in New USDA Strategy

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is continuing efforts to address western water supplies through new approaches. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be working to mitigate challenges through the Western Water and Working Lands Framework for Conservation Action. The new framework is comprised of guidelines to identify vulnerable ag landscapes across 17 Western States, with 13 strategies to help respond to water and land management challenges.

“Record breaking drought and exhausted water supplies are hurting agricultural operations and entire communities,” NRCS Chief Terry Cosby said in a news release. “WaterSMART investments are being directed where they can have the most impact, and the new Western Water and Working Lands Framework for Conservation Action lays the foundation for helping producers and communities address pressing climate challenges and build resiliency for the future. Complemented by investments from the Inflation Reduction Act, USDA is utilizing this framework and all available tools to deliver assistance that the severity of the water supply challenges in the West demand.”

Some of the western water supply issues to be addressed through the new Framework include better water forecasting and protecting overall water availability. NRCS will be implementing a variety of strategies to meet the challenges, including reducing surface water withdrawals, modernizing water infrastructure, and completing managed aquifer recharge projects.

Guided by the new Framework, the WaterSMART Initiative will be investing $25 million in three new priority areas and 37 existing areas. One of the new investments is the Madera Irrigation District, which is receiving $1.5 million in support. There are also 10 ongoing priority projects in California, receiving nearly $5.8 million in funding. The new Framework will allow NRCS to build on the more than $410 million of annual conservation assistance provided between 2020 and 2022. Additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will help to expand support for advancing climate mitigation and water priorities.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West