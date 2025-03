The Western Tree Nut Association has submitted comments to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CA/DPR) on the use of paraquat, emphasizing its importance as a broad-spectrum herbicide, especially in winter for no-till or minimum-till practices, and as a rotation partner to glyphosate to prevent resistance. Paraquat is crucial for sustainability in the cotton industry and for managing difficult weeds like fleabane.

Western Tree Nut Association Submits Comments to CA DPR on Use of Paraquat