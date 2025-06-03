Diminishing snowpack will cause reductions in summer stream flows in the Pacific Northwest.

U.S. Forest Service photo.

The accelerated melting of Western Mountain snowpack, driven by unusually warm temperatures in May, raises concerns about water availability. Snowpack serves as a natural reservoir, gradually releasing water throughout the warmer months to sustain rivers and reservoirs. However, premature melting could disrupt this cycle, leading to reduced runoff into key water sources. While the northern tier of California, much of Oregon, and portions of the Northern Rockies may still maintain adequate water supplies, areas further north and south of the central Rockies, including Washington state, face an elevated risk of water shortages. This disparity underscores the ongoing challenges posed by climate variability and the need for effective water management strategies.

Courtesy of the EPA

Western Mountain Snowpack Experiencing Accelerated Melting