Western Growers (WG) recently inaugurated the sixth class of its Future Volunteer Leaders Program (FVLP). The FVLP helps to prepare the next generation of agriculturalists to take up leadership roles within the fresh produce industry. Over the next two years participants will shadow members of the WG Board of Directors to learn about federal, state, and local issues that impact the industry. A total of nine individuals have been selected to represent the next generation of industry leaders in the latest class.

The students will travel to Florida to tour several ag operations during the second year of the program. The trip is part of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association’s Emerging Leader Development Program. Students of Class 6 will also participate in agtech initiatives through the WG Center for Innovation & Technology. Class members will also engage in media relations and social media efforts. WG President and CEO Dave Puglia explained that the increasing number of the program’s alumni serving on the Board is a testament to the value of the FVLP.

Listen to the radio report below.

Western Growers Names Next Class for Future Volunteer Leaders Program

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West