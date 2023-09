The California and Arizona departments of agriculture have received funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for four citrus projects. Funding comes from USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service’s (AMS) 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Nationwide, USDA AMS has allocated $72.9 million in funding for the program. Read the entire story at CitrusIndustry.net.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West