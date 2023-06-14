West Coast Port Slowdowns Attracting More Federal Attention

Labor negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) continue creating uncertainty. It has been just under a year since the previous labor contract expired. In recent months, West Coast port slowdowns have been a frequent issue due to what PMA describes as “disruptive actions by the ILWU.” The issue has prompted the White House to send acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su as a mediator to help negotiate a resolution. The Biden Administration has repeatedly been encouraged to get involved in the labor talks, as concerns mount over the shipment of goods.

“The ILWU resumed its past practice of withholding lashers from terminals at the nation’s largest port complex, resulting in vessels having to miss their scheduled departures. The Union also did not fill orders for labor from several terminal operators despite the fact they were placed properly and on time,” PMA said in a press release. “For months, the ILWU has staged disruptive work actions targeting the West Coast’s largest ports. These actions have either slowed operations or shut them down altogether, impeding the supply chain and leaving ships and the American exports they carry sitting idle at the docks.”

In a statement, ILWU International President Willie Adams disputes reports from PMA, saying “West Coast ports are open as we continue to work under our expired collective bargaining agreement.” However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) points out that ports from Los Angeles to Seattle are being impacted “due to some terminal workers refusing to report for work assignments.” West Coast port slowdowns and congestion are having a negative impact on overall productivity. “Some truck drivers picking up containers at the Port of Los Angeles were turned away because the containers needed to be processed,” USDA noted in a weekly update.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West