Weekend Storm System Brings California Snowpack Up to Average

The recent storm system that came through California has pushed the state’s snowpack up to average. Last week when the Department of Water Resources conducted their manual snow survey, the statewide snowpack was measured at just 81 percent of the average. The Northern Sierra was in the best condition, at 91 percent of the average. The Central and Southern Sierras were at just 77 percent of the average.

Thanks to the cold stormfront that California experienced over the weekend, the statewide snowpack was measured at 104 percent of the average on Monday. The Northern Sierra remains in the best condition, at 111 percent of average. The Central Sierra increased to 104 percent of the average and the Southern Sierra improved to 94 percent of the average. Overall, the statewide summary shows the snowpack at 94 percent of the April 1 average, with a snow water equivalent of 24.4 inches.

Another storm system is also forecasted to come through the state. The National Weather Service shows multiple areas of northern California are still under a winter storm warning as of Monday. Expectations from the Weather Prediction Center are for “additional very heavy snowfall expected for higher mountain elevations.” Between 12 and 24 inches of snow is forecasted in the Northern Sierra by Wednesday.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West