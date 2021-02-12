Week in Review: Positive Trends in Winegrape Planting, Conservation Practices Prove Their Value

The industry has been making progress in addressing market imbalances with a reduction in winegrape planting. A recent study from the Natural Resources Conservation Service shows how effective conservation practices are in addressing emission levels. Organic produce sales experienced significant overall growth in 2020, according to a report from the Organic Produce Network and Category Partners. Research evaluating the value of autonomous weeders is yielding positive results in Salinas Valley. All of the top agricultural news can be found weekly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

