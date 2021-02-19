Week in Review: WIIN Act Enhancements, Emerging Issue for Tomato Growers

Brian German Industry

Legislation introduced by Representative David Valadao seeks to enhance certain aspects of the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act. A new fusarium issue is creating some significant concern for tomato producers in California. The National Industrial Hemp Council and The Hemp Industries Association are looking into establishing a hemp checkoff program. With labor a constant concern for California producers, farm mechanization research and investment present a viable mitigation approach. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture every week.