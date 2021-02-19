Week in Review: WIIN Act Enhancements, Emerging Issue for Tomato Growers

Legislation introduced by Representative David Valadao seeks to enhance certain aspects of the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act. A new fusarium issue is creating some significant concern for tomato producers in California. The National Industrial Hemp Council and The Hemp Industries Association are looking into establishing a hemp checkoff program. With labor a constant concern for California producers, farm mechanization research and investment present a viable mitigation approach. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture every week.

