Week in Review: STOP USE of Organic Fertilizer Product and Vilsack Back to Lead USDA

The California Department of Food and Agriculture recently issued a statewide quarantine for the organic fertilizer product Agro Gold WS. President-elect Joe Biden has officially selected Tom Vilsack to once again serve as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The latest update to a video series detailing the impacts of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act has recently been released. Farmworker groups are taking legal action against the recent decision not to increase H-2A wage rates. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

