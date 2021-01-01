Week in Review: Mixed Results in Snow Survey, Friant-Kern Canal Gets Federal Funding

The California Department of Water Resources performed the first 2021 snow survey at Phillips Station Wednesday morning. The Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations and COVID-relief package includes funding support for making Friant-Kern Canal improvements. American agriculture relies heavily on the country’s highway system, according to information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Throughout 2020 there was considerable investment made in rural communities to help bolster their local economies. All of the top agricultural news can be found weekly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

