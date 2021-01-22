Week in Review: Relief Provided in PPP Revision, FARMER Funding Increased in Budget

Some key changes were made to the Paycheck Protection Program under the most recent COVID relief package. The deadline to make any further Ag Order 4.0 revisions is quickly approaching. The Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions program, known simply as the FARMER program is set to receive significant state support. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program has been updated to provide additional assistance to farmers and ranchers. The proposal to move some regulatory authority for animal biotech to the U.S. Department of Agriculture is receiving significant support. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

