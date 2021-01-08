Week in Review: HLB Concerns in San Diego and Groups Challenge Emergency COVID Protocols

San Diego County reported its first confirmed presence of the bacteria that causes HLB in citrus. A group of industry organizations has filed suit against the emergency safety standards that have been put in place in response to COVID-19. A team of researchers has detailed the value that by-products provide when used in California dairy feed. A federal judge has blocked the H-2A wage freeze that the Department of Labor announced back in November. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

Related