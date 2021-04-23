Week in Review: Limited Drought Action Taken and Potential Help Coming for Valley Canals

During a visit to Lake Mendocino, Governor Newsom has declared a drought emergency in two counties. Two separate efforts to address some of the needs of Central Valley canals are moving forward. General Waste Discharge Requirements for Discharges from Irrigated Lands, simply known as Ag Order 4.0, will officially begin to be implemented. Last week California lawmakers enacted a budget action that will provide much-needed support for small and underserved producers. The week’s most important headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

