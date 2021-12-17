Week in Review: House Passes Ocean Shipping Reform Act, Continued Growth in Organic

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which seeks to address the ongoing challenges related to international trade and issues within the supply chain. Once a small, niche segment within the overall agricultural industry, organic production has expanded substantially. The prolonged heatwaves in June and July caused a shift in harvest timelines for some producers. One of the continuing issues being tracked by the California Farm Labor Contractor Association is the ongoing challenge with farm labor contractor licensing. All of the major agricultural headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related