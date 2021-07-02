Week in Review: ‘Extraordinarily Concerning’ Labor Market & New Guidelines for Winegrape Mechanization

The agricultural labor market is especially problematic this year, as other industries also struggle to find workers. California Fresh Fruit Association President Ian LeMay details the challenges that the fresh produce industry is facing with transportation delays. More than a decade of research has been conducted on winegrape mechanization and a new resource will help inform industry members on how to maximize its value. The legislation is designed to assist farmers and ranchers address greenhouse gas emission levels through voluntary programs. In a 6-3 decision, the Court upheld the rights of property owners in limiting access provisions. All of the week’s major headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related