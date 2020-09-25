Week in Review: CFAP 2 Signups Underway, Growers Work Through Smoke Challenges

The signup period for the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 2) is underway. Reports indicate that the walnut crop in the Central Valley appears to be a strong one. Officials are looking to clarify limitations related to Proposition 65 requirements for certain nut products. Growers are continuing to work through the challenges created by the amount of smoke coming from the wildfires. Researchers are looking to get a better understanding of Huanglongbing issues through an organic survey. All of the top agricultural news can be found in your inbox by subscribing to the weekly newsletter.

