Week in Review: Working to Define ‘Regenerative Ag’ & County Seeks to Ban Animal Agriculture

Input is being sought on how California should define “regenerative agriculture” and how it relates to state programs. A proposed measure in Sonoma County would eliminate animal agriculture in the county but could have an effect nationwide. The California Table Grape Commission supports a recent decision from USDA regarding grapes from Chile. The U.S. lost its latest challenge against Canadian dairy trade practices, but there may be more of a fight ahead. The Specialty Crops Reporting on Opportunities and Promotion Act (Specialty CROP Act) was recently introduced in Congress. Stay informed about the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the newsletter.

