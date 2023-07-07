Week in Review: Winegrapes Benefit from Winter Weather & Tulare Lake Starting to Recede

Winegrapes appear to be in for a bright growing season after substantial rains came through during the winter. After months of concerted efforts to mitigate flooding in the Tulare Lake region, state officials announced that the lake’s water levels have begun to recede. The House Agriculture Committee recently announced the creation of the bipartisan Agricultural Labor Working Group, to focus on the workforce issues faced by ag producers. Almond Alliance CEO, Aubrey Bettencourt said they are working with lawmakers to address some of the limitations of the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. Questions linger as federal officials try to rework the Waters of the United States Rule. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the latest agricultural headlines in your inbox every week.

