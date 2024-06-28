Week in Review: Wildfires Create Concerns for Winegrapes & PAGA Reform Arrives

Winegrapes and the farmers who grow them in Napa Valley are in constant peril each summer because of area wildfires. After months of discussions among California’s government officials, labor advocates, and businesses, an agreement has been reached to reform the Private Attorney General Act. A recent report highlights the impact that cover crops have on water management in the Central Valley in relation to the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. AgSafe President and CEO Theresa Kiehn reminds agricultural employers of information critical for the well-being of employees regarding heat illness prevention plans. The California Avocado Commission announced that the crop is expected to be larger than initially anticipated.

