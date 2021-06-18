Week in Review: What’s Happening with WOTUS and Debt Forgiveness Program on Hold

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army intend to update the definition of “waters of the United States.” The debt forgiveness assistance program for socially disadvantaged farmers is on hold for now after a recent ruling by a federal judge. The California prune crop looks promising this year as producers remain optimistic about favorable markets in the months ahead. USDA announced it will be moving forward with efforts to strengthen the Packers and Stockyards Act. California Farm Bureau Federation has expressed support for the secret ballot process in union representation voting in its opposition to Assembly Bill 616. All of the week’s major headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

