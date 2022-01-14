Week in Review: Water Year Starts Strong But More Storms Needed, Newsom’s Budget Addresses Drought

Storm systems that came through California over the past few weeks will need to continue in order to offset the state’s water storage deficit. Governor Gavin Newsom has released his $213 billion 2022-23 state budget proposal that includes significant investment in measures to address drought impacts. If inefficiencies at California ports persist, it could create significant long-term consequences for agricultural export potential. State Republicans point out that the construction of additional water storage is the most sensible course of action given the state’s financial and hydrological situation. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related