Week in Review: Water Projects Streamlined & Legislative Effort to Address Tomato Pest

Sites Reservoir is one of the projects that will directly benefit from recent reforms to permitting requirements for water and energy infrastructure projects. A second effort is underway, seeking legislative action to help address the threat that broomrape represents in California. The California Department of Food and Agriculture has opened grant applications for commercial dairies and livestock operations to implement methane emission reduction measures. DPR Director Julie Henderson said biological products will have a role to play in transitioning to more sustainable pest management. The funding will be utilized to expand research in strawberry automation, paving the way for improved sustainable farming practices and workforce development. Get all of the latest agricultural headlines sent to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

