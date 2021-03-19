Week in Review: Water Futures Market Details and Repealing the Death Tax

California has recently established a water futures market that has brought with it some criticism as well as confusion. Federal lawmakers have introduced legislation that would repeal the federal estate tax, often referred to as the death tax. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reopened the comment period for shifting regulatory authority pertaining to animal biotech. Some concerns have been raised regarding the Food Traceability Proposed Rule announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

