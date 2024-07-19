Week in Review: Water Board Restraining Order & Next Steps After Chevron Deference Ruling

Parameters of the Tulare Lake Subbasin probation are being put on hold for the next several weeks. Lawmakers are pushing back against federal agencies following a Supreme Court decision that ended Chevron deference. Secretary Karen Ross of the California Department of Food and Agriculture reflects on the coordinated response to the fruit fly invasion with hopes to lift quarantines soon. At the 2024 Salinas Biological Summit, President and CEO of Woolf Farming and Processing, Stuart Woolf shared his experience with biologicals in agriculture. Western United Dairies and the Almond Alliance have helped to secure the passage of the legislation placing a new bond measure on the ballot in November. Stay up to date with the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the weekly newsletter.

