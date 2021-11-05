Week in Review: Water Board Raises Fees & Water Pumping Rules Reevaluated

The State Water Resources Control Board recently voted to further increase fees related to water quality and water rights. California has entered into a new strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation to address transportation challenges. Several lawmakers and agricultural organizations have expressed concern regarding a new joint operating plan for California water projects. While cotton growers have been struggling with a challenging water year, it appears that demand is picking back up and bringing better prices. The Agricultural Transportation Working Group detailed the challenges facing the ag supply chain and provided recommendations to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The $1.75 trillion plan includes provisions for significant climate investments, particularly in the agricultural sector. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

