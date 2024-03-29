Week in Review: Water Allocations Increase & Legitimacy Questions for Indoor Heat Rule

Water allocations have been increased for both the Central Valley Project and the State Water Project. Recent developments in both Colombia and India have set the stage for better trade opportunities for U.S. farm products. The Cal/OSHA Standards Board has adopted a new indoor heat illness standard, despite a lack of approval from the California Department of Finance. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service extended the deadline for the Conservation Stewardship Program in California. The National Council of Agricultural Employers has expressed frustration over allegations of misuse of USDA’s Farm and Food Worker Relief Grant Program. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter and receive all the latest farm news in your inbox every week.

