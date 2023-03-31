Week in Review: Water Allocations Double & Port Labor Dispute Heating Up

Central Valley Project water contractors will be receiving more water after an announcement from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. As a result of the various storms, the Department of Water Resources is increasing water allocations for the State Water Project. More than 100 agriculture and business organizations sent a letter to President Joe Biden outlining concerns regarding labor negotiations. Leaffooted bug can create a host of challenges for California almond growers and the particular species creating problems in orchards has shifted over the past 30 years. The coalition of 28 state attorneys general highlights three pieces of legislation that Congress should be considering more heavily. Get the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

