Week in Review: Another Low Water Allocation and Action Taken on Export Issues

The California Department of Water Resources recently announced another low initial water allocation for the State Water Project. At the behest of a broad array of industry organizations, the Federal Maritime Commission will be conducting an investigation into the issues related to export complications. Several bee species will not be considered as fish under the California Endangered Species Act after a tentative ruling from a Sacramento Superior Court judge. A multitude of air quality mandates is expected to create significant challenges for farmers and ranchers over the next 15 years. Get all of the week’s top news stories sent directly to your email by subscribing to the newsletter.

