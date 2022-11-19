Week in Review: Walnut Marketing Order Changes & Rail Strike Threat Pushed to December

Stakeholders still have an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed changes to the walnut marketing order. Members of Congress are calling for stricter enforcement of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way – Employees Division says it will hold off on any type of action until early December. The citrus assessment rate for California producers has recently been announced by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.

Related