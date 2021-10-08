Week in Review: Walnut Inspections on Hold, $15 Billion Climate Package Signed

Enforcement of mandatory inspections of California walnuts is being suspended after a recent action from the California Walnut Board. Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a climate package with more than $15 billion worth of investments to be made. The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Pork Producers Council have petitioned the Supreme Court to take up the case against Proposition 12. The signing of AB 888, aimed at providing better access to slaughter services for livestock producers, is being celebrated by industry members. The continuing resolution recently passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden includes several important provisions for agriculture. All of the week’s major headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

