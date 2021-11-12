Week in Review: Voluntary Agreement Talks Break Down, Ag Supports Infrastructure Bill

Voluntary agreement discussions to find amicable solutions for the management of water supplies in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta have come to an end. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun sending ballots out for county committee elections for the Farm Service Agency. California producers will be benefitting from significant specialty crop investment made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S. House of Representatives has officially passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a vote of 228 to 206. Several organizations representing the fresh produce industry in North America are calling for supply chain relief. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

