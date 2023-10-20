Week in Review: Tulare Ag Takes #1 Spot & New Report Recaps 2023 Water Year

Tulare County is now the number-one ag county in the country, taking the spot from 2021’s leader Kern County. The October 2023 Semi-Annual Groundwater Conditions Update, from the Department of Water Resources highlights how impactful the series of atmospheric rivers were during the Water Year 2023. President and CEO of the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association, Roger Isom noted that it is the worst year the industry has seen for lygus. Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to stay on top of notices from the California Air Resources Board. Stay informed about the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the newsletter.

