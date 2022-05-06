Week in Review: Transportation Challenges Deflating Almond Prices and Farm Bill Work Underway

Difficulties in getting almonds to export markets will become even more problematic without workable solutions before the 2022 crop is ready to go. The Senate Ag Committee hosted a farm bill listening session on Friday in Michigan where U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) noted how the committee has a long history of working across party lines to produce strong farm bills. Proposals for On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials are currently being accepted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in California. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture every week.

