Week in Review: The Fight to Keep Farming in Sonoma & Increasing Citricola Scale Challenges

Sonoma County farmers are facing some significant challenges with proposed local ballot Measure J seeking to ban operations that can be classified as concentrated animal feeding operations. There have been increasing reports of significant numbers of citricola scale in the San Joaquin Valley. A coalition of more than 500 organizations is calling for farm bill finalization by the end of the year. According to the latest Monterey County Crop Report, adverse weather and flooding took a toll on crop values last year. Stay up to date with the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the weekly newsletter.

