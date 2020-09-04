Week in Review: Table Grapes Doing Well and Heatwave Helps Watermelons

The California table grape season appears to be going strong with a positive outlook for the months ahead. The recent heatwave provided some beneficial growing conditions for watermelons. Corn silage producers have important harvesting decisions to make in the coming weeks. Growers are expecting a good season for pumpkin demand despite the challenges of COVID-19. Kern County potato trials are demonstrating some interesting results. Get all of the week’s top news stories sent directly to your email by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related