Week in Review: SWP Allocations Increased and Production Costs Outpacing Winegrape Prices

Last week the Department of Water Resources announced it will be increasing allocations for the State Water Project after the December storms. Growers are trying to remain resilient despite winegrape prices being far outpaced by rising costs of production. California officials will not be enforcing the guidelines for animal welfare established in Proposition 12 after a recent court ruling. New commercial coverage for farmers and ranchers will become available through the California FAIR Plan. The Environmental Protection Agency’s pesticide registration decisions are under scrutiny by a team of Republican senators. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is continuing to encourage more effective supply chain relief from the Biden Administration. All of the most important agricultural headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

