Week in Review: SWP Allocation Lower Than 2023 & Almond Rebound Underway

The forecasted allocation for the State Water Project has been increased by the California Department of Water Resources. A "significant rebound" is expected for the California almond industry, according to a recent report from Rabobank. The supply of pistachios in the global market has been growing in recent years, putting a strain on demand. The National Cotton Council's Early Season Planting Intentions Survey indicates U.S. cotton producers plan to plant 9.8 million acres of cotton this spring. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened the enrollment period for the 2024 Dairy Margin Coverage program.

